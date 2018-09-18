Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale highlights: Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Pakistan army chief demoralised Indians

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing the media at Indian women’s press corps in Delhi.

Here are the live updates:

4 PM IST No proposal yet to cut Army strength: Sitharaman No proposal yet to cut down army strength. But the army chief must have discussed it internally, says Nirmala Sitharaman





3:55 PM IST Sidhu’s hug demoralised Indians: Sitharaman Navjot Sidhu has a lot of admirers, he’s got his own following. Somebody of that stature going there and hugging the chief of the army; it certainly has an impact on the soldiers. It demoralises people.



