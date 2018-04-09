Niti Aayog’s Northeast panel to meet on Tuesday

The first meeting of the NITI Forum for Northeast, set up by the federal think tank, will focus on “identifying and targeting early bird projects in areas of connectivity, agricultural productivity and industrial development to give a fillip to growth in the region,” Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Kumar and Jitendra Singh, minister of state for the ministry of development of north eastern region (DoNER), will preside over the first meeting of the forum, which is expected to be attended by the chief ministers and chief secretaries of all the Northeastern states in Agartala on Tuesday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Kumar said the forum would address the “need to identify constraints, streamline resources and renew focus on the north-east region (NER).”

He said the government would involve all northeastern states in formulating development policies in the region so that nobody feels left out.

“There is a feeling in the Nor- theast that some states dominate, while others are neglected,” the Aayog vice chairman said.

The broad agenda of the meeting includes strategies for improving road, rail and air connectivity in the region and realising the Hydel Dream – Way Forward for utilising existing potential for hydropower in the region, among others.

The NITI Forum for Northeast was constituted in February 2018 with an aim to ensure sustainable economic growth of the northeastern region of the country and periodically review the development status. The secretariat for the forum has been established in the DoNER ministry.

The forum includes representation from all northeastern states, their chief secretaries and secretaries of relevant central ministries/departments, directors of reputed institutions (IIT and IIM), experts and journalists.