Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for two days
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:24 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After and Niti Aayog employee tested positive for Covid-19, the authorities on Tuesday decided to seal the Niti Bhavan building for two days.
Those who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine.
Niti Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines, officials said. Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway, officials said.
