Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for two days

Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for two days

Disinfection and sanitisation of the Niti Aayog building are underway, officials said, since an employee has test positive for coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:24 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Niti Aayog building has been sealed for two days.
The Niti Aayog building has been sealed for two days. (HT File Photo )
         

After and Niti Aayog employee tested positive for Covid-19, the authorities on Tuesday decided to seal the Niti Bhavan building for two days.

Those who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine.

Niti Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines, officials said. Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway, officials said.

