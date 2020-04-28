Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for two days

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:24 IST

After and Niti Aayog employee tested positive for Covid-19, the authorities on Tuesday decided to seal the Niti Bhavan building for two days.

Those who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine.

Niti Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines, officials said. Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway, officials said.