Nitin Gadkari blames faulty project reports, road designs for increasing road accidents in India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday blamed faulty detailed project reports (DPRs) and defective road designs prepared by civil engineers and consultants for increasing road accidents and fatalities in the country.

Addressing the Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS), Gadkari highlighted the urgent need for improving road safety measures.

"Most of the road accidents happen in the country due to small civil mistakes, faulty DPRs and nobody is held accountable," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said.

The minister also called upon the road construction industry to develop strategies to enhance road safety by adopting newer technologies and sustainable recyclable construction materials.

"Even small things like road signages and marking systems are very poor in India. We need to learn from countries like Spain, Austria and Switzerland," the road transport and highways minister added.

Gadkari pointed out that worst quality DPRs are made in India, holding engineers largely responsible for the rise in number of road accidents due to poor planning and design.

"This gives me a feeling that basically the engineers are responsible for increasing road accidents. So, the main problem is road engineering and defective planning, and defective DPRs,” he said.

Gadkari said India witnessed 1,80,000 deaths due to road accidents in 2023.

According to him, with road safety a top priority, the government aims to reduce number of road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030.

Also speaking at the event, International Road Federation (IRF) president emeritus K K Kapila said by prioritizing safety in every aspect of road design, construction, and management, this summit seeks to move towards a future where road accidents become a rarity, ultimately aiming for zero fatalities.