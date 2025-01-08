Need to minimise human errors on roads: Haryana minister Vij

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said since 80% of accidents in the country were caused by human error, there is a need to develop systems to minimise human errors and reduce the loss of life, and property. Union minister of roads, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Haryana minister Anil Vij and others during a meeting of at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Vij was speaking at the 42nd meeting of the Transport Development Council chaired by Union road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The Haryana minister said drivers should have access to hygienic food and comfortable rest stops to avoid accidents caused by fatigue and unrest.

Vij said since assuming office as transport minister, he has directed that all bus stands in Haryana should provide clean food and beverages to passengers. He suggested that the model of food service delivery in railways should be studied. He said Haryana’s Dial 112 emergency vehicles are equipped with stretchers to ensure immediate care for accident victims. The state transport minister said transport associations should also strive to bring discipline to the sector. He urged transporters to monitor critical issues such as driver and cleaner working hours, overloading, and oversising, as these practices often lead to corruption.