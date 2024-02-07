Nitin Gadkari says ‘one who does good work never gets respect’

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, at an event honouring parliamentarians for their outstanding contributions in Mumbai, said on Tuesday politicians who do good don't get respect and those who do bad don't get punished. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI)

Without mentioning anyone, Nitish Gadkari said, "I always say this jokingly that no matter which party's government it is, one thing is sure that the one who does good work never gets respect and those who do bad work are never punished."

Addressing the event by Lokmat media group in Mumbai, Gadkari spoke on opportunistic politicians who want to remain associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said it was a “deterioration in ideology” which was not good in a democracy.

The minister of road transport and highways added that there were leaders who remained steadfast in their ideology, but their numbers were gradually diminishing.

“There are people who stand firm with conviction based on their ideology but the number of such people is declining. And deterioration in ideology, which is happening, is not good for democracy,” he said.

Gadkari said, “In our debates and discussions, differences of opinion is not our problem. Our problem is lack of ideas… Neither rightist nor leftist, we are known opportunists, some people write like this. And all want to remain associated with the ruling party.”

Gadkari emphasised that India stood as the world's largest democracy, echoing the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to India as the epitome of democracy. He said, “It is because of this speciality, our democratic governance system is ideal for the rest of the world.”

Gadkari also said while politicians may have temporary tenures as they come and go, it is their contributions to their constituencies that ultimately determine their respect and legacy among the people.

Gadkari on the importance of work by politicians

He said, “Publicity and popularity is necessary but how they work for the people in their respective constituencies is more important than what they speak in Parliament.”

Gadkari also commended RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's eloquence and acknowledged his admiration for former defence minister George Fernandes' demeanour, humility, and character. He said, "After Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the individual who left a lasting impression on me was George Fernandes."

He also lauded former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, highlighting their significant contributions to strengthening the nation's democracy. Suggesting that politicians should take inspiration from people like Thakur, Gadkari said, “After stepping down as chief minister, he (Thakur) travelled in an auto-rickshaw and his condition was very ordinary.”

He added, “Today I feel that our democracy is going to be very strong after so long.... We all have the responsibility to raise the dignity and respect of Parliament.”

Winners at the event

At the event, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor from the Congress party and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were honoured with the best parliamentarian of the year awards.

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who is under suspension from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of the CPI(M) received recognition as the best debutant parliamentarians.

Additionally, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav were presented with lifetime achievement awards.

Akali Dal's Harshimrat Kaur and BJP's Saroj Pandey were awarded the best woman parliamentarians of the year.