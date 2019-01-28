Nitin Gadkari’s ‘dreams’ remark for Congress, BJP clarifies day after controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday sought to clarify Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari’s “dreams” remark and said that the comment was actually aimed at the Congress.

Clarifying Gadkari’s remarks, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that Gadkari’s comments were being twisted and political benefit being taken out of it.

“Nitin Gadkari’s comments are now being twisted and political benefit being taken out of it. He was hinting towards Congress that only gave slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’ but didn’t do anything for poverty alleviation and towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises,” Rao said.

Also read | ‘Leaders who sell dreams but don’t deliver get thrashed by people,’ says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

On Sunday, Gadkari said political leaders who sell dreams to people but fail to make them a reality get “beaten up” by the public.

“People like (political) leaders who sell them dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up (politically) as well,” Gadkari said, speaking at a function in Mumbai.

“I am not the one who only sells dreams, but I deliver 100 per cent what I talk about,” he said.

Also read | ‘How’s the josh?’: Goa CM Parrikar’s first words to BJP workers at bridge function

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:50 IST