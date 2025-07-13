‘Nitin Gadkari should be next PM’: Karnataka Congress MLA cites RSS age-limit remark

Karnataka Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said that Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, should succeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he retires after turning 75, news agency PTI reported. Belur Gopalakrishna also claimed that former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa was asked to resign by the BJP after he turned 75.(Instagram/gopal_krishna_belur •)

To back his suggestion, the Congress leader said that Gadkari has done good work in terms of roads and highways and he stands with the common man.

Gopalakrishna’s remarks come days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that leaders should step down after turning 75 to make way for others. “When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others,” he said in Nagpur during a book release event dedicated to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle.

What Belur Gopalakrishna said

While speaking to reporters in Karnataka on Saturday, Gopalakrishna made the suggestion of Nitin Gadkari succeeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing his work towards the development of India.

"Gadkari should be the next Prime Minister of the country, the reason is Gadkari is with the common man. He has done good work for the development of the country, in terms of highways and other things. The people of the country know his service and the kind of person he is," PTI quoted Gopalakrishna as saying.

While referring to a statement reportedly made by Gadkari, in which he is voicing concern for the poor of the country and claiming that the rich were getting richer, Gopalakrisha added, "Considering this, it comes across that he has a concept (for development of the country) and such people should be made (the PM). Mohan Bhagwat has indicated that those who have turned 75 years of age will have to step down, so I feel that time has come for Gadkari.”

He also claimed that former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa was asked to resign by the BJP after he turned 75 while he helped the party enter the state, however, the party leaders are quiet now that Modi is nearing the same age.

"The BJP’s sinners made him (Yediyurappa) resign with tears in his eyes. He was a senior leader who built BJP and brought it to power in the state. Why different treatment to Modi ji? Wasn't it under Modi's instruction Yediyurappa was made to step down? Mohan Bhagwat has said the same thing that one should not continue in power after 75 years of age and opportunity should be given to others, so I feel Gadkari will be given," he said.

With PTI inputs.