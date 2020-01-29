e-paper
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown

Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Janata Dal United boss Nitish Kumar expelled election strategist Prashant Kishor and former diplomat Pavan K Varma from the party on Wednesday. The Bihar chief minister’s decision comes weeks after the two leaders had raised questions about Nitish Kumar in their public remarks.

Kumar had yesterday indicated that the two leaders were free to exit the party and speculated that their remarks had something to do with their future plans outside the JDU.

Prashant Kishor had responded with a barb, his sharpest so far that also raised questions about Nitish Kumar’s courage to stand up for what was right. It was a sentiment that Pavan K Varma had also expressed in his open letter to the chief minister on the JDU’s pact with the BJP to fight the Delhi elections together.

Prashant Kishor’s tweet, a JDU leader suggested, may have been the tipping point for Nitish Kumar.

The JDU said the two leaders had been expelled for what was described as “anti-party activities”.

The two leaders, derisively referred to as intellectuals by Nitish Kumar yesterday, had been outspoken in their criticism of the NDA government’s amendment to the Citizenship Act that lets the Centre fast-track citizenship of religious minorities from three Muslim-majority neighbours, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma were among the first in the ruling NDA to voice their concerns about the citizenship law and its possible misuse to harass people when seen in context of the proposed National Register of Citizens.

