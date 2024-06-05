Nitish Kumar, Naidu everyone's friends, Modi can't run coalition govt: Sanjay Raut

Amid hectic parleys on both the NDA and the INDIA side a day after the results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 were out Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said running a coalition government is not Narendra Modi's strength. The BJP is now trying to form a coalition but he used to be in his own attitude talking about 'Modi ki sarkar', 'Modi ki guarantee', Sanjay Raut said. Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu who contested the election as part of the NDA are likely to be with the coalition but have put forward their demands from the new NDA government. Sanjay Raut said Modi will have to run his government on crutch if he stakes claim to form the government.(ANI)

The INDIA alliance has called for a meeting of the partners in New Delhi on Wednesday. From UBT Sena which performed well in Maharashtra, both Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the meeting. "Where does the BJP have a majority? They are now trying to stitch an alliance. Let them try. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are everyone's friends. I don't think they should support those who pose a threat to the democracy and the constitution," Sanjay Raut said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

INDIA leaders sustained the suspense over their next move as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said 'wait and watch' after flying to New Delhi on the same flight as Nitish Kumar.

Apart from Tejashwi, Sanjay Raut, Uddhav, opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Champai Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted his resignation along with his council of ministers ahead of the formation of the next government. The President accepted the resignation and requested Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office. According to reports, credited to sources, the swearing-in ceremony of Modi for his third term is likely to take place on June 8.