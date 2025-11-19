Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Nitish Kumar named NDA legislative party leader in Bihar, CM oath taking tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 04:07 pm IST

Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening to formally stake claim to form the next government.

Nitish Kumar has been named the leader of NDA's legislative wing, paving the way for his swearing-in as chief minister for a record 10th term on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar with BJP's Samrat Choudhary during inspection of preparations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar Cabinet, at Gandhi Maidan, Patna.(PTI)
Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening to formally stake claim to form the next government, along with a letter of support from all NDA constituents.

The 75-year-old will be sworn in at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, coinciding with the dissolution of the current assembly on Wednesday.

The NDA returned to power with a strong mandate, winning 202 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

In the run-up to the high-stakes polls, Nitish Kumar rolled out an array of welfare measures, including hikes in social security pensions and stipends for Jeevika, ASHA and Anganwadi workers. His government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana credited over one crore women with 10,000 each.

AI SummaryElection Snapshots