close_game
close_game
News / India News / Nitish Kumar, now JD(U) president, reveals 2024 Lok Sabha polls action plan

Nitish Kumar, now JD(U) president, reveals 2024 Lok Sabha polls action plan

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 06:24 PM IST

It is not the first time when Nitish Kumar has taken over as the president of the party. In 2016, he had become party president after replacing Sharad Yadav.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took over as the Janata Dal (United) president at the meeting of his party's national executive in the national capital, a move seen by many as the 70-year-old leader's national ambitions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I didn't seek any post. Thr good work we have done in Bihar has to be publicized across the country. I will travel to different states. The BJP doesn't allow us to highlight our achievements,” Kumar said in the meeting.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who was serving as the JD(U) chief since 2021, stepped down and proposed the CM's name for the top party post.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media on becoming the new national president of Janata Dal (United), in New Delhi on Friday. Former JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh is also seen. (ANI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media on becoming the new national president of Janata Dal (United), in New Delhi on Friday. Former JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh is also seen. (ANI)

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi rejected rumours of a tiff between the two leaders. “Our party remains united, there are no differences between Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh,” he said.

“Four proposals were passed including political caste based census at the national level. In January, Nitish Kumar will start campaign starting from Jharkhand. He authorised to negotiate with allies for seat sharing agreement,” Tyagi said. JD(U) is a part of the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc.

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary earlier said,""There will national executive meeting of JD(U). If they accept our proposal then Nitish Kumar will be the party president. Lalan Singh told CM Nitish Kumar that he will be busy with elections, so he wants to hand over the post of party president to him and Nitish Kumar accepted it."

It is not the first time when Nitish Kumar has taken over as the president of the party. In 2016, he had become party president after replacing Sharad Yadav. A year later, Kumar broke ruling alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and joined hands with the BJP.

Last year, Nitish Kumar ended his five-year-long association with the BJP again and reunited with the RJD.

(With bureau inputs)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out