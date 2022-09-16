Nitish Kumar rebuffs BJP’s demand for NIA probe into Begusarai firing: ‘Have faith on cops’

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday demanded that a central agency should probe the Begusarai firing incident that killed one person and injured 10 others, claiming that it was a "terrorist strike."

A day after blaming Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the act, Singh said, “It was not just an incident of firing on 10 people. It also exposed the face of the government. It's unfortunate. It was not just firing on people but a terrorist attack. I demand that it be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)”.

In response to the BJP leader's call for a CBI investigation, Kumar said the Bihar police is probing the case and would soon provide full information, adding that if any incident occurs at other places, "will police not investigate it".

“They're looking into it. Do they (BJP) say anything meaningful? They simply have to keep saying things," the Bihar CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The shootings in Begusarai occurred on Tuesday evening with two bike-riding men opening fire at 10 separate spots.

The first incident occurred around 6pm within the Teghra Police Station borders. According to officials, the gunmen were travelling on National Highway-28 from the neighbouring Samastipur district to Begusarai. Firing continued in Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge. All 10 gunshots were recorded within 30km of one another.

Seven police officers were suspended on Wednesday following a massive outrage over the incident. Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the assistant director general of police in Bihar, said that despite the fact that a patrolling party was on, police either failed to stop the offenders or failed to do necessary checks.

