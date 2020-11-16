e-paper
Home / India News / Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman takes oath as cabinet minister in Bihar

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman takes oath as cabinet minister in Bihar

During his previous terms, Kumar had taken oath amid large gatherings of dignitaries and common people at Gandhi Maidan.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM on Monday for the fourth consecutive term.
For the fourth consecutive term, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister at a ceremony attended by top BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

The swearing-in ceremony comes a day after the Nation Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar chose Kumar as the Chief Minister for another term. Deputy chief ministers — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also sworn in today, apart from other ministers from NDA constituents — BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP

Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet

Sushil Kumar Modi who has been Bihar’s for the maximum time since 2005 has not found any place in the new cabinet. According to reports, he might get a Central berth. Shreyasi Singh, a national-level shooting champion, who has won from Jamui seat, and the youngest daughter of late JD (U) leader Digvijay Singh, is one of the probable names being considered for a ministerial berth. Singh is likely to be accommodated by the BJP.

JD(U) MLAs Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar may also be inducted in the cabinet.

The Speaker post might go to the BJP as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who has been the Speaker for the past five years, may get a ministerial post today.

Others expected to be sworn in are Mukesh Sahni, the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has won four seats though Sahni himself lost, and Santosh Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former chief minister and the president of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

RJD boycottd Nitish’s swearing-in

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav did not attend the oath-taking ceremony as his party said the election has been rigged. The mandate was “against the NDA”, but has later been changed by a “fraud”. “The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order,” the RJD alleged in a tweet.

Swearing-in ceremonies in 2010, 2015

Bihar state assembly election was the first major election to be held amid Covid-19 pandemic. Bearing the brunt of Covid, the swearing-in ceremony has become small-scale this year. During his previous terms, Kumar had taken oath amid large gatherings of dignitaries and common people at Gandhi Maidan.

According to pre-election seat-sharing agreement, the JD (U), which has 43 MLAs, will get a maximum of 14 ministerial berths. BJP which has won 74 seats will get 20 posts in the cabinet. Both HAM (S) and VIP will have to settle for one ministerial berth each.

