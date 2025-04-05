Nitish Kumar's JDU faces internal rift over its stand on Waqf Bill, five leaders resign

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill’s passage in Parliament has triggered a string of resignations in the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), with five senior leaders quitting by Friday in protest. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being honored by JDU leader Ghulam Gaus during an Iftar party on the holy month of the Ramadan at the residence of JDU leader Ghulam Gaus in Patna, Bihar, India, Tuesday,25, 2025. (HT FILE)

The latest to resign from JD(U) was Nadeem Akhtar, making him the fifth leader to quit the party over its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Others who left the party in protest include Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari.

The exits come ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, deepening worries for the JD (U) as it faces growing dissent within its ranks.

Raju Nayyar, in his resignation letter, said he was “deeply hurt” by JD(U)’s support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a “black law” that oppresses Muslims.

He added, “I resign from JD(U) after Waqf Amendment Bill is passed and supported in the Lok Sabha,” and requested to be relieved from all party responsibilities.

Tabrez Hasan, in his resignation letter addressed to JD(U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, said the party’s support for the Waqf Amendment Bill had broken the trust of Muslims who believed it stood for secular values.

“I had hoped you would uphold your secular image, but instead, you sided with those who have consistently acted against the interests of Muslims,” Tabrez wrote in a letter.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had called on all secular political parties, including BJP allies and MPs, to reject the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Friday following an intense debate that started on Thursday afternoon and continued past midnight.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said 128 members voted in favour of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and 95 against, saying the final count was subject to correction. The debate continued for over 12 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the bill following an extended debate. While the Narendra Modi government has strongly defended the legislation, the opposition has criticised it as ‘unconstitutional’ and a threat to religious freedom.

With ANI inputs