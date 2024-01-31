 Nitish Kumar's U-turn to boost NDA prospects in polls? What Bihar survey shows | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Nitish Kumar's U-turn to boost NDA prospects in Lok Sabha, state polls? What Bihar survey shows

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 05:40 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's decision to quit the grand alliance in the state and align with the BJP has sparked a fresh wave of criticism over his frequent flip-flops but his move has bolstered the NDA's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to a survey.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A recent NDTV Prashnam survey underscores a notable shift in voter preferences, with 53% of nearly 4,000 respondents indicating support for the BJP-JDU alliance, compared to 23% for the Mahagathbandhan of which the RJD and Congress are the largest constituents.

In the scenario of JD(U)'s continuation in the grand alliance, 35% would have favoured Mahagathbandhan, while an equal percentage would have remained aligned with the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar's manoeuvre is anticipated to yield dividends for the BJP not only in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but also in the Assembly polls due in 2025. Around 54% of respondents backed the BJP-JDU coalition for the state elections, while 27% leaned towards the RJD-Congress alliance. Conversely, 41% would have supported the Mahagathbandhan with Nitish Kumar's party as its part, while 38% would have voted for the NDA candidates.

Acceptance among NDA supporters

73% of NDA voters affirmed their allegiance to the BJP-JDU alliance post-Kumar's reversal, indicating widespread acceptance within the BJP's voter base.

Despite his fluctuating political stance, Kumar continues to command support, with 36% and 46% of opposition alliance voters expressing willingness to back him in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, respectively. Moreover, 70% of respondents signalled support for the BJP-JDU alliance in 2025 following Kumar's switch.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said in a post on X, “Out of last 8 elections in Bihar (LS + Assembly), BJP + JDU have fought 6 in alliance, 1 election saw all 3 parties contest on their own, while RJD + JDU fought the 2015 assembly election, together. So, BJP + JDU is the natural alliance. And it is showing in NDTV-Prashnam survey.”

