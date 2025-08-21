Nitish refuses ‘topi’ at madrasa board event, 12 yrs after slamming Modi for it | Watch

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who once described Narendra Modi's refusal to wear the skullcap as an affront to the Muslim community, apparently made a similar refusal himself on Thursday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resisted with a smile and both hands as a Muslim community leader offered to put a cap on his head, at the state madrasa education board's function in Patna.(X/ANI)

Much has changed in the 12 years in between, and his views on the ‘topi’ appear to have taken a 180-degree turn; or come full circle, depending on where you start looking at his political journey so far.

At an event of the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Nitish Kumar was offered a cap usually worn by Muslims. But he resisted the offering, smiling and pushing back with both hands. The JDU leader eventually diverted the cap onto the head of his party colleague and the state minority welfare minister Mohammed Zama Khan.