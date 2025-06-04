No apology, won’t release film in K’taka: Haasan

Bengaluru: Actor Kamal Haasan told the Karnataka high court on Tuesday he will not release his upcoming film, Thug Life, in the state for now, amid a growing controversy over his recent remarks on the origin of the Kannada language, asserting he had nothing to apologise for. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the actor-filmmaker’s refusal to apologise and questioned the absence of a simple gesture that could have defused the situation. (PTI)

It came after the high court strongly criticised Haasan for his remarks suggesting that “Kannada was born out of Tamil”, saying he might be a big star but he had no right to hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka. The court observed that a “single apology could have resolved the situation”.

Haasan’s counsel, senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa, informed a bench of justice M Nagaprasanna that the actor and his production company, Raajkamal Films International, had decided to withhold the film’s release in the southern state at least until they engage in a “dialogue” with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which has demanded an apology and barred the film’s screening in the state.

Chinappa argued that Haasan’s written statement submitted to the KFCC earlier in the day conveying his love and respect for the Kannada language and its people was a sincere and adequate response to the controversy. Haasan should not be compelled to apologise in a prescribed format, he added.

“Apology is required only if there is malice, and there is no malice here,” Chinappa submitted, adding that Haasan’s comments, made during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai on May 24, were not intended to undermine Kannada or its speakers and were expressed in a spirit of goodwill.

“He has expressed nothing but affection and admiration for the language and the state,” the counsel added.

The court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the actor-filmmaker’s refusal to apologise and questioned the absence of a simple gesture that could have defused the situation. “Discretion is the better part of valour,” justice Nagaprasanna remarked, quoting Shakespeare, and urged the actor to show humility.

“You are not an ordinary man. You are a public figure. You create a circumstance, you cause unrest, and now you want protection from the state machinery. This entire situation could have been solved with a simple apology,” the judge said, while hearing the plea filed by the producers of the movie, seeking protection to ensure the smooth release of the film in the state.

The single-judge bench viewed the video of Haasan’s statement and asked why he was resisting an apology when he knew his remarks had “undermined en masse” the sentiments of the people of Karnataka. “You might be Kamal Haasan or anybody, but you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses,” the court observed. “In a country where language is an emotional issue, a public figure cannot make such sweeping statements. There is unrest and disharmony today because of what you said.”

Justice Nagaprasanna also criticised the tone of the actor’s written statement to KFCC, saying it read like a “declaration of justification” rather than a genuine attempt to heal the situation. The judge further said that the last Governor General of India, C Rajagopalachari, remarked in 1950 that Kannada was born out of Tamil, but later apologised after being corrected by Kannada writers.

“This is not an apology. There is not even a line that says, ‘If I have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I apologise.’ Even C Rajagopalachari made a similar remark 75 years ago and later apologised,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on June 10.

During the hearing, Haasan’s counsel argued that blocking the film’s release infringed on the rights of those who wanted to watch it. However, the court pushed back, saying fame cannot shield one from responsibility. “You want police protection, but are unwilling to utter one word that could calm the unrest. You are sticking to your stand because of your ego,” the judge remarked.

The matter also took political colour, with Haasan’s counsel hinting that the opposition to his film’s release was being done probably because there was some support from the Karnataka government.

Besides several Kannada groups that have been holding protests in several parts of the state demanding Haasan’s apology, Karnataka minister for Kannada and culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on May 29 wrote to KFCC, urging that all films featuring Haasan be banned in the state if he failed to apologise. “Despite the actor’s stature, the people of Karnataka cannot tolerate his remarks on their land, water, and language,” Tangadagi said.

In the high court, Chinappa cited a precedent from 2018 involving actor Rajinikanth, who had made remarks about the Cauvery water dispute before the release of his film, Kaala. When the court pointed out that Rajinikanth had apologised, Haasan’s lawyer said it came after the Tamil actor had been granted interim protection.

The senior advocate also made a plea for cultural unity, saying: “All of us have to survive here. Linguistically we may be different, but we are all the same. We are all Indians.”

Acknowledging the sentiment, the court underlined the importance of choosing words wisely. “There are many ways to clarify a mistake. But there is only one way to apologise,” the judge said.

In its order, the court issued notices to the state government and the KFCC and fixed the next hearing for June 10.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said Haasan should immediately apologise for his comments. “If Kamal Haasan has made a mistake, he should apologise. The court will take necessary action,” he told reporters.

Slamming the actor for “speaking insensitively” about the Kannada language, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that he must respectfully apologise to Kannada and Kannadigas.

“His behaviour, which unnecessarily disrupts peace, harmony, and unity, is not right. In the fervour of expressing his opinion, he has hurt the sentiments of crores of Kannadigas, and he must respectfully apologise to Kannada and Kannadigas. Apologising does not make anyone smaller, nor does arrogance make anyone greater!,” he wrote on X.