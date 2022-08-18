No changes in norms for travel of kids under 5: Railways

The railway ministry has denied media reports that children aged up to four now needed tickets to travel on trains. “It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children...,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It called the media reports about the changes “misleading” and said passengers do not need to buy tickets for children under five if they do not want a separate berth. “...if they do not want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier.”

The statement referred to March 6, 2020, circular, and added children under five shall be allowed to travel for free as long as they do not need a separate berth. “However, if berth/seat shall be sought on a voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years then full adult fare shall be charged.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav earlier reacted to the media reports and said the railways were no longer for the poor.