Commuters can buy local and outstation train tickets with NCMC from next year
MUMBAI: In order to make accessibility to the city’s public transport hassle-free, commuters will be able to purchase local and outstation train tickets with National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from next year.
Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is in the final stages of processing a tender for the introduction of NCMC cards for the city’s local train network. Tenders for the installation of the system required for the card will be floated in August. The card is expected to be introduced in March 2023.
Passengers who have purchased the recently launched NCMC card by the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will also be able to buy local train tickets likely from next year.
“We will invite the tenders in August and by January, we plan to have servers that will connect other NCMC cards with our systems. Commuters with the BEST card will also be able to purchase local train tickets then,” said a senior MRVC official.
The BEST introduced the first NCMC card in the city in April. The card can be used across public transport in the country and the ticket money for buses, metro, railways and other public transport will be deducted from the card wallet.
Citing complexity in the current ticketing systems of local trains with single, return journeys and monthly season passes, the MRVC plans to have a separate NCMC card.
“Passengers will be able to take out season passes as well on the NCMC cards and travel by other means of transport in the city with the cards,” added the official.
Passenger associations have stated that instead of different NCMC cards, a common card should be introduced, “A common technology should be made wherein a single card and a single entity handling all the ticket purchase of the public transport should be done. Railways and BEST will be having separate cards, instead, a common software system should be introduced,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
Further, Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) is also working on introducing a common card for passengers travelling onboard outstation trains.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics