No claims or objections over Bihar draft roll submitted by any political party, says ECI

The Election Commission of India on Sunday reiterated that no political party has submitted any claim or objection regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. Between August 1 and August 10, not a single claim or objection has been received from any political party, according to data released by the EC.(HT Photo)

More than a week ago, the poll body had asked to submit claims and objections to fix any errors in the draft electoral roll, which was published on August 1.

Amid the escalating row over the special intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, the poll body has repeatedly affirmed that no eligible voter will be left out, and no ineligible voter will be included in the final electoral roll.

In a daily bulletin on the SIR of the electoral roll in Bihar, the EC said that it has received 8,341 claims and objections directly from electors regarding the draft roll till August 10.

Meanwhile, the poll body has received 46,588 forms from new electors who have attained 18 years of age or above.

The ECI said that according to the rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of seven days.

"As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity," the daily bulletin added.

The opposition INDIA bloc has been heavily protesting against the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the process could result in the deletion of a large number of voters. They alleged that the exercise is an "attack on democracy".

The opposition leaders have also protested in the Parliament since the beginning of the monsoon session, demanding a discussion on the Bihar SIR exercise.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday escalated his attack on the ECI, levelling allegations of "vote theft" against the poll body. He alleged that the elections are "choreographed".

Presenting research data from a Karnataka constituency, Gandhi alleged "vote chori" of over 1 lakh votes. He made a massive claim that the ECI "colluded with the BJP to steal elections".