Resign from Lok Sabha if you don't trust EC: BJP to Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote theft’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should resign from the Lok Sabha if he on “moral grounds” if he does not trust the Election Commission (EC). The BJP was responding to Gandhi's “vote theft” claim. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi had made “baseless allegations” before the media. (ANI)

“Rahul Gandhi, if you don't trust the election commission and the observations made by the Supreme Court, do one thing: first, you resign from the Lok Sabha membership,” PTI quoted BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

He also demanded Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's resignation from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, adding that they were also raising questions on the poll body.

Bhatia said that Gandhi had made “baseless allegations” before the media and had refused to produce proof or give a written declaration when the EC had asked for the same.

The BJP spokesperson, while reading out excerpts from a past Supreme Court judgment, said that the top court had noted that there was no doubt about the bonafides of the EC, adding that it was on record that the poll body had built its reputation as an impartial body over the years.

Bhatia said that the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh should also tender their resignations on account of their top leaders not having faith in the EC, PTI reported.

“Whatever suits you, you accept. Whatever is inconvenient, you reject and cast aspersions on the Election Commission. This will not work,” Bhatia added.

In response to the EC demanding an affidavit under oath for his “vote chori” allegations, Rahul had said that he had taken an oath on the Constitution.

“The EC asks me to file an affidavit and give information under oath. I have taken oath inside Parliament, in front of the Constitution, on the Constitution,” Gandhi said.