‘No clothes torn’: J-K Governor denies allegations that police harassed militant’s sister

A day after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti flagged the issue of alleged harassment of a militant’s sister and his relatives by police in Jammu, governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday clarified that there had been no tearing up of the woman’s clothes or her being harassed by the police.

In an apparent reference to Mufti, Malik also asked political parties to avoid motivated statements and false allegations as they “demoralize the hard-working police force”.

Reports had said that three close relatives of a militant were allegedly arrested and harassed by the J&K Police. It was also alleged that the clothes of a woman, who was one of the persons arrested, were also torn.

“It is clarified that there are standing general and specific instructions that have been issued to all police officers and staff on not harassing families of militants. This is being followed meticulously in most circumstances,” said the governor in a statement.

“However, there could be a situation where a few relatives of a militant are questioned by police under due process of law so as to obtain details of a militant’s whereabouts. This is done very rarely and only on the basis of specific information,” he added.

“In this particular incident, which relates to residents of Patipora in Pulwama district, it is clarified that none of the persons were questioned in Pulwama. They were questioned in Jammu district, based on very specific intelligence inputs,” said Malik.

“I have been informed that there has been no tearing up of a lady’s clothes or her being harassed by the police. I once again reiterate that all police officers and staff will be directed not to harass ladies who happen to be relatives of militants or treat them in any unbecoming manner. Any questioning should be done as per normal practice only in the presence of a lady constable,” he said.

“I also request all political parties to understand the fragile security situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and not to upset this through motivated statements and false allegations. This will only demoralize a hard-working police force”, he said.

The governor, however, said that he would direct the inspector general of police, Kashmir to look into this incident to see whether the woman has been harassed or her clothes have been torn as is being alleged. If necessary, action will be taken against any police staff found acting wrongly, he said.

