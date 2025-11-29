‘No confusion’: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar hold breakfast meet amid power tussle

BENGALURU: In an effort to end growing speculation about internal discord in the Karnataka Congress, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar held a joint press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, claiming that they have agreed to follow all directions issued by the national leadership and to work together as a unified team. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting at the former’s residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Speaking from his residence, where the two leaders also met for breakfast, Siddaramaiah said the party high command had asked them to settle any misunderstandings before the upcoming Assembly session in Belagavi. “We have both decided to act as instructed by the party leadership,” he said, adding that the arrangement reached between them would be conveyed to the party’s high command. “From tomorrow, there will be no confusion. Even now, none exists.”

Siddaramaiah repeatedly stressed that the tension of recent weeks had been exaggerated. “Some confusion has been created by sections of the media,” he said. He dismissed speculation around the visits of several legislators to the national capital. “Some legislators may have visited Delhi regarding cabinet reshuffle issues. That should not be interpreted differently. Some of them have said they went for that reason,” he explained.

The chief minister also elaborated on the breakfast meeting that had become the subject of political rumour. He said it took place at his home as suggested by a senior party leader. “Shivakumar and I had breakfast together at my home. Senior leader (K C) Venugopal called (CM’s legal adviser) A S Ponnanna and instructed him to invite Shivakumar for breakfast,” he said. According to him, Shivakumar too had earlier invited him home for a meal. “Shivakumar had earlier invited me home for a meal. I said we could meet another day, so we invited him home for breakfast,” he said.

Both leaders said they discussed long term political planning, particularly the 2028 Assembly election and forthcoming local body polls. Siddaramaiah said these elections would be critical for the party’s future. “We decided that Congress must return to power in 2028,” he said, adding that the two leaders had agreed to work together in the same manner they did during the 2023 campaign. “Just as we worked together in 2023, we have decided to move forward together.”

To counter speculation of rivalry, Siddaramaiah said the leadership was united. “There are no differences between us. There are none now and there will be none in the future,” he said. He noted that the government was preparing for the winter session beginning December 8. He said the opposition would likely intensify attacks but the government was ready. “BJP and JD(S) spread misinformation, false allegations and rumours. The deputy chief minister and I will face them effectively. We have developed the necessary strategies,” he said.

He also criticised the opposition’s statements about bringing a no confidence motion. “This is impossible. We have 142 members; they have only 64, and JD(S) has 18. Together they are 82,” he said, describing the move as a “failed attempt.”

Leaders in the know of the development said that even though the high command had asked the leaders to find a solution to the standoff over the CM post, no decision was made during Saturday morning. “Both parties stuck to the demands and no progress was made,” said a leader in the know.