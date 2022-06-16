Home / India News / ‘Everything should look fair’: SC on UP demolitions, told no community targeted
india news

‘Everything should look fair’: SC on UP demolitions, told no community targeted

Bulldozers rolled out in Uttar Pradesh against the accused in the violence in the state. 
A bulldozer demolishes an illegally-constructed house of an accused in the Prayagraj violence. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
A bulldozer demolishes an illegally-constructed house of an accused in the Prayagraj violence. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that demolitions can't take place without following a due process as it heard a petition against the Uttar Pradesh government's move on razing of houses of those accused in violence amid protests against objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

However, the Yogi Adityanath government, during the hearing, underlined: “(There was) no case of targeting any community, notices were given and due process was followed in all cases of demolitions in Prayagraj and Kanpur.”

The petition has been filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in a bid to stop the state government. Alleging "disregard of the principles of natural justice" and violation of municipal laws that require advance notice and opportunity of hearing to persons whose properties are sought to be demolished, the Islamic body highlighted the alleged high-handedness of authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court uttar pradesh
supreme court uttar pradesh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out