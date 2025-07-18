The Supreme Court on Thursday observed there is no “serious” difference of opinion between the West Bengal government and governor CV Anand Bose on appointing vice-chancellors in 17 state universities after being told that except for two colleges, the 15 names approved by the Governor form part of the panel recommended by the chief minister. No difference of opinion between Bengal, governor on VC appointments: SC

The court was hearing a petition filed by the state of West Bengal challenging the delay by the Governor, acting in his capacity as Chancellor of all state universities, to clear the appointment of vice-chancellors of 36 universities. While 19 appointments got approved, the tussle remained over 17 names where the Governor did not approve the first preference candidate in the panel of three names sent by chief minister Mamata Banerjee for each of the university.

In May, after the Chancellor handed over a record of selection in a sealed cover to court expressing his reservations about the candidates, the top court had sought the assistance of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit to go through the Governor’s records and even examine the note of the chief minister and suggest a way forward.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said, “We had earlier thought there is a serious difference of opinion. But that is not so.”

Earlier in July 2024, the top court had constituted a Search-cum-Selection Committee, headed by justice Lalit to end the impasse. A panel of 67 experts from different fields were brought in to assist justice Lalit to short-list the domain experts for appointment as VCs.

Revealing details from the former CJI’s report received in a sealed cover, the bench said that for the 17 universities, for 7 colleges, the Governor has approved the second name in the panel sent by the state and in 8 universities, the third name in the panel was approved by the Chancellor.

“We earlier thought that the entire panel of names (recommended by WB chief minister) was rejected. In two universities only, the candidates have been deemed unsuitable,” the bench remarked.

Attorney general R Venkatramani appearing for the Governor said, “We can sit together and find out how best to resolve the matter.” The West Bengal government was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who pointed out that the choice is to be made by the state government. “Our first preferences have not come through,” Singhvi said.

The bench directed a copy of justice Lalit’s report to be given to the AG and one lawyer appearing for the state government and posted the matter for hearing after 10 days. The court refused to share the report with any other lawyers appearing in the matter.

The issue regarding appointment of VCs has been pending before the top court since 2023. On April 2 this year, while hearing the state’s petition, the court held, “We are informed that out of 36, 19 candidates have been cleared and given appointment. We expect that a final decision with respect to other recommendees shall be taken within two weeks failing which this Court will take a final call in respect of the left out recommendees with the assistance of the learned counsel for the parties.”

The row over appointment of VCs has been the latest flashpoint amid a series of disagreements between the Governor and the state headed by the Trinamool Congress. Last year, the state government had approached the top court against the Governor’s inaction to act on eight bills sent for his consent, some pending with him since 2022.