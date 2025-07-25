No double standards in fight on terror: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that there is no room for double standards in the fight against terrorism and, in a reference to the activities of Khalistani elements in the UK, that extremist forces cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer in the UK. (PTI)

India’s drive against terrorism, the activities of pro-Khalistan elements and the return of economic offenders and fugitives wanted by New Delhi figured in the talks between Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

Following one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Starmer at Chequers, the British prime minister’s country residence 50 km northwest of London, Modi thanked the UK for its strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We are unanimous that double standards have no place in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms,” Modi said at a joint media interaction, speaking in Hindi.

“Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account,” he said, referring to the activities of pro-Khalistan elements that have threatened Indian diplomats and facilities in Britain.

Modi also said that the agencies of both countries will continue their cooperation and coordination on the extradition of economic offenders.

He also referred to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in West Asia, and said: “We support the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible. Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is imperative. The demand of today’s era is development, not expansionism.”

Modi conveyed his condolences to the families of more than 50 British citizens who were among the 260 people killed in the crash of Air India flight 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12. Ahead of the PM’s arrival in the UK, there was a controversy over bungling in identifying the remains of at least two Britons killed in the crash.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing that Modi and Starmer had expressed their commitment to strengthen the global fight against terrorism. There was also convergence between the two sides on collaboration to combat terror. “It was noted that extremism and radicalisation pose a threat to both societies and there was a need to enhance collaboration to deal with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation,” he said.

Misri said the Indian side had shared its views on the activities of extremists in the UK. “We’ve noted the fact that they are increasingly active and…continue to threaten the safety and security of our diplomatic missions and personnel, inciting violence against our leaders and diplomats,” he said.

“We have engaged at several levels on these matters with our UK counterparts and…we have received cooperation as well on these matters, including during this specific visit,” he added.

Modi sought the UK’s cooperation to bring to justice economic offenders and fugitives from Indian law, Misri said.

Several high-profile economic offenders wanted by India, such as former liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamantaire Nirav Modi, are currently in the UK. Other fugitives whose extradition has been sought by India include arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, criminal Iqbal Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and their sons, and criminals Asiq Iqbal Memon and Junaid Iqbal Memon.

Referring to legal processes related to the extradition of these offenders, Misri said: “We expect that those legal processes will be taken to their conclusion in an expedited manner so that justice can be served.”

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Britain’s National Crime Agency to bolster cooperation in combating corruption, serious fraud and organised crime. Misri said this agreement will institutionalise existing cooperation between the two bodies.