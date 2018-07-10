No elevator worries for Amit Shah in Patna, officials ensure no repeat of 2015 lift incident

Officials in Bihar said on Monday they have ensured a hassle-free stay for Bharatiya Janata Party’s president Amit Shah at the state guest house in Patna, where he was stuck in a lift three years ago.

The caretaker of the guest house, KK Yadav, said he has not received an official communication about Shah’s visit yet but added that arrangements were in place for the important guest.

“There is no problem with the lift anymore. It is functioning well,” Yadav said.

“Important guests keep coming here. Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh has just left after staying overnight here. Union health minister JP Nadda and minister of state for human resource development Upendra Kushwaha had stayed here a day before and neither of them had any complaint with any of the facilities here,” he added.

Yadav said the state electricity department is entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out maintenance of the lift and its officials keep checking it for smooth functioning at regular intervals.

“It’s a reputed Kone company manufactured lift. Whatever happened last time was an accident. Now, all precautions have been taken to prevent any recurrence,” he said.

The elevator at the guest house in Patna in which Amit Shah got stuck. (HT Photo)

Shah and other senior leaders had to be rescued by security personnel, who broke open the steel door of the lift after it stopped midway at night for nearly half-an-hour in 2015.

The incident created a furore and the BJP leaders said there was a conspiracy and accused the state government of gross dereliction. However, the government had attributed it to “overloading”. The verbal sniping between rival parties had generated a lot of heat.

The Janata Dal(United) and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were allies and ran the government together. Things have changed now with Nitish Kumar back to the National Democratic Alliance fold.

BJP officials said Shah is scheduled to reach Patna on July 12, when he will interact with senior party leaders and also meet chief minister Kumar. He will leave the day after, they added.

“By today evening, we will have the detailed itinerary regarding the party president’s visit. But it is certain that he will stay at the guest house. All arrangements are being made for it,” Nityanand Rai, president of the BJP’s Bihar unit, said.