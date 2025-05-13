What the Indian Army said about latest drone sightings in J&K's Samba

Hours after suspected drones were observed along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, the Indian Army confirmed on Tuesday that security forces had engaged the threat and that the situation remained calm. In this combo photo, red streaks are seen as India's air defence intercepts suspected drones, near the International Border, in Samba district, J&K, Monday.(PTI)

On Monday evening, residents in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir also reported seeing red streaks in the sky and hearing loud explosions.

These were later identified as India’s air defence systems intercepting Pakistani drones, PTI reported, citing Army sources.

India Pakistan news LIVE: Ceasefire prevails overnight across J&K, border towns

A temporary blackout in the area added to the tension, but officials emphasised there was no cause for alarm.

"No enemy drones are being reported at present," the Indian Army said, adding that a small number of drones were sighted near Samba.

Second round of DGMO-level talks

Meanwhile, a second round of high-level talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations took place Monday evening, following a call from Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

The discussions focused on reinforcing a commitment to avoid initiating any hostilities and ensuring troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

Also Read | ‘Must not fire a single shot’: Indian Army on key condition for ceasefire

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday (Saturday) and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at noon to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Lt Gen Ghai said.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today (Sunday). These violations were responded to robustly," he added.

Also Read | Robust air defence foiled Pakistan attacks: Air Marshal AK Bharti

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.

Pakistan later attacked Indian cities and military targets with hundreds of drones and other projectiles. The Indian forces intercepted most of these attacks and significantly damaged Pakistan's air bases in retaliatory strikes.

The two countries later arrived at a ceasefire understanding after the Pakistani DGMO called his Indian counterpart and asked for the cessation of hostilities.

(with PTI inputs)