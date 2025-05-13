‘Must not fire a single shot’: Indian Army on key condition for ceasefire

The Indian Army’s director general of military operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai spoke to his Pakistani counterpart over the hotline around 5pm on Monday, with the discussions centering around upholding the understanding reached two days ago to stop all military actions against each other. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai addressing a press conference on India's Operation Sindoor in New Delhi on Monday.(HT Print)

They spoke for around 30 minutes in the evening, said people aware of developments.

Issues discussed included continuing the May 10 commitment that both sides “must not fire a single shot” or initiate any aggressive or inimical action against each other, the army said on Monday.

Also read | PM Modi hits out at Pakistan: ‘Terror and talks cannot coexist’

The cessation of hostilities followed efforts by the US and other key powers to address fears of a full-blown shooting war.

“It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” the army said in a statement.

The four-day confrontation represented the worst face-off between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades and stoked fears of a full-blown shooting war. India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7; it was New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people.

The so-called ceasefire, which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was reached after Ghai and his Pakistani counterpart Major General Kashif Abdullah talked over the hotline at 3.35pm that day.

The Pakistan Army, however, violated the agreement with hours on Saturday, with drones spotted over Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read | DGMOs talks focus on ceasefire commitment, troop reduction: Indian Army

“Disappointingly and should I add expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and LoC (Line of Control) firing followed by drone intrusions across the expanse of the western front through Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday,” Ghai said on Sunday at a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor.

A hotline message was sent to Abdullah warning him of a “fierce and punitive” Indian response if the violations were repeated on Sunday night or later.

There were no violations by Pakistan on Sunday. But on Monday evening, drones were spotted over Jammu and Kashmir, drawing fire from India’s air defence systems.

The DGMOs spoke on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the eventual cessation of hostilities came after Pakistan was decimated militarily and pleaded for a ceasefire. But the PM categorically stated that Operation Sindoor was not yet over. He said any talks with Pakistan will focus on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together, and blood and water cannot flow together,” he said in his first public remarks since India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK on May 7.

Also read | Robust air defence foiled Pakistan attacks: Air Marshal AK Bharti

Pakistan suffered the worst blow on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the Indian Air Force struck around a dozen military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

“Our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure. However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general air operations.

Asked if Pakistan could use the ceasefire understanding as a cover to build its war reserves, Ghai said on Sunday, “What pauses means during these conflicts is known to everybody. I don’t want to go into the pros and cons of how preparation for war is made. I am not so concerned about what Pakistan will do in this time. I am only concerned about what we will do. We have a road map, and we will follow it diligently.”