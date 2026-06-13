‘No fire’: Audio surfaces from Indian-crewed vessel near Oman after India refutes reports of US attack

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed reports of an alleged attack on the ship Liaki Freedom, which was carrying Indian crew members near the coast of Oman, calling them “baseless”. Now, an audio message from the vessel has emerged, in which crew members confirm that no fire broke out on the ship.

Reports alleged that Liaki Freedom had come under another US attack near the coast of Oman. (Reuters/X via @FSUIINDIA)

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This comes after three ships carrying Indian crew members were targeted in the Gulf recently, including an attack on Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

What happened?

The ministry of external affairs issued the clarification after reports alleged that Liaki Freedom had come under another US attack near the coast of Oman.

According to the ministry, officials contacted the vessel's master, who confirmed that everyone on board was safe. It said reports suggesting the ship had been attacked were “false” and “baseless”.

‘Negative, no fire’: Audio from Liaki Freedom surfaces

An audio clip, first shared on social media by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), surfaced online. The recording is reportedly from Liaki Freedom and includes crew members confirming that the vessel had not been attacked.

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{{^usCountry}} “All okay, all okay,” the master of the vessel confirms in the audio recording. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All okay, all okay,” the master of the vessel confirms in the audio recording. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether there was any fire on board, as claimed in reports, the master replied: “Negative, no fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether there was any fire on board, as claimed in reports, the master replied: “Negative, no fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Attacks on Indian vessels in Gulf {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attacks on Indian vessels in Gulf {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the recent incident comes after attacks by US forces on three merchant ships carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman. One of those incidents claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the recent incident comes after attacks by US forces on three merchant ships carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman. One of those incidents claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers. {{/usCountry}}

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Three Indians, identified as Patnala Suresh (44), Aditya Sharma (23) and Shivanand Chaurasia (38), were killed when the Palau-flagged MT Settebello was attacked by a US jet on Wednesday.

Three Indians were killed when the Palau-flagged MT Settebello was attacked. (HT Photo)

At least 13 Indian-flagged vessels are currently waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been shut by Iran, as HT reported earlier.

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EAM S Jaishankar said he had spoken to US secretary of state Marco Rubio and conveyed India's strong protest over the attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. He said such actions against commercial shipping were unjustified.

On Friday, the external affairs ministry summoned the most senior US diplomat in New Delhi, chargé d’affaires Jason Meeks, for the second time this week to protest against the attacks.

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