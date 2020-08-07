e-paper
Home / India News / ‘No fire reported’: Airline after plane splits into 2 upon Kerala landing

‘No fire reported’: Airline after plane splits into 2 upon Kerala landing

There were 191 passengers on board. A pilot has been reported killed, while passengers are being taken to hospital.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

An Air India Express flight overshot the runway in Kerala’s Kozhikode at around 7:40 pm this evening, splitting into two but it reported catching no fire at the time of landing, said the airline in a statement.

The landing took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area. There were 191 passengers on board. A pilot has been reported killed, tweeted former union minister KJ Alphons.

There is no official word on the casualties, however a number of people have been injured, reports said.

The first images from the accident site showed the aircraft split into two pieces with debris strewn all around it.

Here is the complete statement of the airline:

“Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing.

There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft.

As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.

We will soon share the update in this regard.”

