No Friday prayer gathering in Jammu Mosques, ban on religious gatherings enforced

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:11 IST

A day after a religious preacher died of Covid-19 on Thursday in Kashmir, the administration on Friday asked all the 20 district commissioners and police chiefs to ensure that no religious gatherings take place across the Union Territory.

“DCs and SPs advised to strictly caution all religious leaders not to call any gatherings. Public gatherings are a major source of social contact and spread of the virus,” government spokesperson and principal secretary Rohit Kansal tweeted.

A 65-year-old religious preacher who had tested positive for coronavirus disease this week died in a Srinagar hospital early Thursday, the first Covid-19-linked death in Jammu and Kashmir. The man died at Srinagar’s Chest Disease (CD) hospital.

The religious preacher had been to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Samba, Jammu, Srinagar and Sopore to participate in religious events before he was diagnosed positive.

All the 10 deputy magistrates in Jammu region from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur confirmed there was no gathering for Friday prayers in mosques across the Jammu region, only Imams were allowed to give ‘Azaan’.

“In fact, proposals had come from the community leaders and religious heads, I held meetings with them on Thursday,” said Nazim Zai Khan, deputy magistrate of Ramban district.

Khan’s counterpart in Poonch, Rahul Yadav said only Imams were allowed to the mosques in his district.

Rajouri district’s deputy magistrate Nazir Ahmad Sheikh said people didn’t come to the mosques.

“Announcements were made in advance asking them to stay at their homes and offer prayers individually,” he said.

Kishtwar district deputy magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara said, “Community leaders and religious preachers themselves made announcements from the mosques asking people to stay at their homes.”