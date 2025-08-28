‘No friendship under pressure’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hits out at US tariffs

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reacted to the US tariffs on India, by saying “there is no friendship under pressure”. New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the launch of the book 'Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit', in the memory of RSS leader late Ramesh Prakash, in New Delhi. (PTI)

While speaking during an event in Delhi a day after the additional 25% US tariffs came into effect, Bhagwat said that the government will take its decisions on the Trump's tariff and that the RSS don't influence the government on such issues.

The RSS chief, without taking names, took a jibe at the US over the tariffs saying that the international trade should happen “without any boundation” and "not under pressure".

"International trade is necessary and should happen... But it should not happen under any pressure. There is no friendship under pressure. It should be there without any boundation and through mutual choice. It should not be under pressure. We should not come under the pressure. I don't have to tell this individually,” Bhagwat said during the briefing.

He said that the RSS doesn't influence the government in such matters and added that the government knows what needed to be done.

“We don't influence the government to respond to this way or that according to what Trump says. They have to handle that. What they have to do, they will decide. Whatever they will do, it is necessary for us to support that. They have to decide what to do. They know how it is done. They will look after the hurdles,” he added.