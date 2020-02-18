No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:23 IST

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town on Tuesday said that there is no graveyard within the 67 acre land of Ram Janmabhoomi where a Ram temple is to be constructed.

The administration’s response came following a letter Supreme Court lawyer MR Shamshad wrote on February 15 to the Board of Trustees of the newly constituted Sri Ram Jamabhoomi Tirath Kshetra on behalf of nine Muslims of Ayodhya urging the Trust to leave four to five acre land within the 67 acre Ram Janmabhoomi campus because it had a Muslim graveyard in it.

“At present there is no graveyard within the 67 acre campus of the Ram Janmabhoomi,” District Magistrate, Ayodhya, Anuj Jha said.

“The Supreme Court was apprised of all facts during hearing of the case (Ayodhya title dispute), including contents of the letter (written by lawyer MR Shamshad). This issue also came up during hearing of the case. In the Supreme Court’s judgment (on November 9, 2019) all these facts are also clearly mentioned,” Jha added.

“It was after the Supreme Court’s order that the 67 acre land was transferred to the Centre. No graveyard exists at the Ram Janmabhoomi,” the DM said. “We are following Supreme Court’s order.”

The apex court in its judgment in the decades old Ayodhya title suit case on November 9 last year had ruled in favour of the Hindu litigants and handed over entire 67 acre land and 2.77 acre land (disputed before the judgment) to the Centre for construction of Ram temple. The court also directed the Centre to constitute a Trust for construction of the temple.

On February 5, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the allotment of five acres to the state’s Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque as ordered by the Supreme Court. The cabinet decision came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the trust to build a Ramp temple at the site, as required by the Supreme Court order.

The 15-member Trust – Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra - is scheduled to hold its first meeting in New Delhi on February 19 at the residence of Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, who is a member of Board of Trustees of the new Trust.