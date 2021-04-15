No heatwave conditions over country on April 15: IMD

A day after several parts of the country recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there will be no heatwave conditions on Thursday.

It said heatwave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Gujarat and Haryana on April 14.

"There will be no heatwave conditions over the country on April 15," the IMD said.

It said maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, among other places.

"Maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded at most places over East Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan; at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat state and West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Marathwada," the IMD said.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was reported at Nowgong (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.