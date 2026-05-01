Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday indicated that no immediate change in Karnataka’s leadership is under consideration, even as speculation around a possible transition and cabinet reshuffle continues to build. No immediate change of CM in Karnataka: Kharge

Kharge’s remarks come amid speculation about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after May 4, once the results of the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, along with by-elections to two assembly segments in the state, are announced.

Kharge sought to draw a line under suggestions of an imminent shift, emphasising that any decision would involve consultations among the party’s top leadership. “There is already a chief minister here,” he said.

“If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and I, together, have to take any decision in the direction of a change, it will take some time. Let’s wait and see,” he added.

The question of leadership in Karnataka has remained in circulation since the Congress formed the government in 2023. Reports of a power-sharing understanding between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have persisted since, though never formally confirmed by the party.

That issue has returned to the forefront after the government crossed the halfway point of its tenure in November 2025. In recent weeks, political activity around the matter has increased, with leaders associated with Shivakumar seeking clarity and some legislators travelling to New Delhi to engage with the party’s central leadership.

Shivakumar has previously acknowledged that a limited group of senior leaders discussed a possible leadership transition after the 2023 victory, but declined to provide details. “This is confidential. I don’t want to speak publicly on this,” he had said.

Separately, senior Congress leader KN Rajanna said earlier this week that Siddaramaiah would step down if Rahul Gandhi asked him to.

On the current round of speculation, Rajanna maintained that the matter lies entirely with the party high command.

“There is no confusion at all. Whatever you want, ask Mallikarjun Kharge Saheb. I will not comment on the leadership change. This is a matter left to the party high command, and they will decide,” he said.

Comments from other leaders have added to the ongoing debate.

State home minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that Kharge would be welcomed as chief minister if such a decision were made, citing his experience.

Kharge rejected the suggestion, reiterating that decisions regarding his role are taken by the party leadership.

“You (media), he (Parameshwara) and people at the top say that it is better if I become (the chief minister). But, more than fate, as per my ideology and as per my service to the party so far, Sonia Gandhi takes decisions regarding me,” the Congress chief said, adding that the situation does not call for such a move at present.

Kharge also declined to engage with claims made by Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, who said that nearly 40 Congress legislators had booked tickets to New Delhi amid the ongoing political developments.

“I don’t know, ask him for details,” Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said.