No infiltration case reported along China-Bhutan border, Parliament told

No infiltration cases took place at the China and Bhutan border in the last three years, said Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik while responding to a question on infiltration at borders in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament Chirag Paswan asked questions on several cases of infiltration that have come to light in bordering areas during the last three years and the action taken by the Government in this regard.

In a written reply to the question, Pramanik said, "128 infiltrations reported along Pakistan border, 1787 along Bangladesh border, 25 along Nepal border, 133 along Myanmar border while nil at China and Bhutan border."

"These cases are dealt with by the Border Guarding Forces in close coordination with other government agencies including State Governments, as per the extant laws," he added.

When asked whether the government proposes to constitute a special monitoring team to monitor and check infiltration given a steep rise in population ratio particularly in border areas, Pramanik replied that the government agencies including Border Guarding Forces are monitoring and taking steps to check and curb infiltration.

On seeking the details of the steps being taken by the Government to deal with the population imbalance in such areas, the minister replied that the Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration which inter-alia includes deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the International Borders, erection of border fencing and floodlighting, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of special surveillance equipment and vehicles like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD).

The approach also includes Twin telescope, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Long Range Reconnaissance and Observation System (LORROS), Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR), Integrated surveillance technology equipped with Closed-circuit Television (CCTV)/Pan Tilted and Zoom (PTZ) Cameras, IR Sensors and Infrared alarm with Command and Control System, relentless anti-infiltration operations, strengthening of intelligence network, anti-tunnelling exercise in vulnerable areas and deployment of watercraft boats, floating BOPs and technological solutions in non-feasible border areas like riverine gaps, etc.

