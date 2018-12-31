No jeans, only sarees in Vijayawada’s Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple from New Year

Devotees will have to follow a strict dress code according to the Hindu culture at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada from January 1.

The temple’s executive officer Koteswaramma said while speaking to the Hindustan Times that male pilgrims dressed in shorts and women in skirts will be restricted from having a darshan of the deity Kanaka Durga Ammavaru. She said traditional attire is mandatory during all rituals throughout the day.

The move aims to upkeep the temple ambience and Hindu culture in practice at the Tirumala Temple dedicated to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, she said.

Temple authorities, expecting a huge rush on the first day of the New Year, are making arrangements for changing rooms for devotees to comply with the dress code.

Koteswaramma also said temple authorities will provide sarees at a price of Rs 100 for women devotees who cannot afford the garment.

Jeans and skirts represent foreign culture, she said and asked devotees to cooperate with temple authorities in enforcing the guidelines.

The dress code by the temple, however, drew sharp criticism from rationalists.

Director of Atheist Centre G Vijayam raised serious concerns over the attempts of the temple authorities and said it would curtail freedom and choices of individuals. Change should be brought in through persuasion but not coercion, he asserted.

