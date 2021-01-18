No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day
This year, there will be no joint or coordinated parade at the Attari border on Republic Day. Earlier, Pakistan and India used to do a joint parade, which spectators used to watch from both the side.
This year, no public will be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Attari border.
"No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day. No public will be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions. India will conduct flag-lowering as per daily schedule," a Border Security Force (BSF) senior official said.
Also Read | Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals
Since March 7 public was not allowed at the Attari border due to Covid-19 restrictions.
According to sources, Pakistan since the last few weeks have allowed public as they are seen from the Indian side.
Also, India is not offering sweets to Pakistan on various occasions due to the tense relationship with Pakistan, sources said.
BSF sources have also claimed that a meeting is scheduled this week to decide what can be done on Republic day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata
- The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh
- The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station
- As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhawana Kanth to take part in R-Day flypast, first woman fighter pilot to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price
- The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon’s political drama ignited a firestorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed
- No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox