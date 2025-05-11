‘No Kashmir mediation, only PoK return on table’: India after Donald Trump's offer

India has rejected any mediation related to the dispute on Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, reaffirming that Islamabad needs to return the territory occupied by it. (FILES) US President Donald Trump offered a mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue, which New Delhi has rejected.(AFP)

The government stance comes after US President Donald Trump offered to be the mediator to settle the dispute between both the nations that has been going on since 1947.

“The only matter related to Kashmir to discuss is Pakistan returning territory under its illegal occupation,” PTI news agency quoted government sources as saying.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Hindustan Times that government said there will be talks with Pakistan only through the director general of military operations (DGMO) channel and that there was nothing else to discuss.

According to the PTI report, US Vice President JD Vance called PM Narendra Modi on Saturday to talk about de-escalation. The PM told him that if they (Pakistan) attacked, India would attack stronger.

While the Trump administration is claiming that they mediated the ceasefire, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that it was in fact the Pakistani DGMO who called his Indian counterpart to urge de-escalation.

Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute

US President Donald Trump on Sunday morning hailed the ceasefire “understanding” between India and Pakistan after four days of intense hostilities over the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the aggression could have led to the deaths of millions. He said he would increase trade with the two estranged neighbours and work with them to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

While Pakistan welcomed Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, India has long maintained that it would not have any mediator for any dispute with Islamabad and that all issues will have to be settled bilateral in accordance with the Simla agreement.