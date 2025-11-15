‘No melodrama’: What Delhi HC said as Karisma claims daughter's fees not paid amid Sunjay Kapur's estate battle

The advocate representing actor Karisma Kapoor's children in the ongoing estate battle involving their late father Sunjay Kapur, told the Delhi High Court on Friday that the fees of one of the children, Samaira, has not been paid for two months. Jethmanani said that under Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's matrimonial decree, Sunjay was to pay for the expenses of the children.(X)

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children, told the Delhi High Court that that under the matrimonial decree, Sunjay was to pay for the expenses of the children. He said that the children's estate is with Priya Kapur, and it is up to her.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Jyoti Singh remarked, “I don't want this hearing to be melodramatic,” reported Bar and Bench.

Priya Kapur challenges claim by Karisma's kids

After Jethmalani claimed that two months fee of one of Karisma's children studying in the US had not been paid, senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, challenged the assertion and said that all expenses raised by the children have been fulfilled. He also said the purpose of raising this issue is that it “should come in the newspaper”.

Justice Singh reportedly asked senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, also representing Priya Kapur, to ensure that issues like these don't make it to the court again.

What is the case?

The court was hearing arguments related to an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets.

The main suit, filed by Karisma's kids, accuses Priya of forging Sunjay's will to gain complete control of the property. The court listed the matter for next week for continuing arguments on the interim application.

Sunjay Kapur died in June in year while playing polo in London due to a heart attack. In their plea, Samaira and Kiaan are seeking a rightful share in their late Father's 30,000 crore estate.