As Karisma Kapoor's kids claim father's assets, who said what in court: ‘Divorce in SC’, ‘false will’, ‘I am 80!’

After businessman Sunjay Kapur's children with ex-wife and actor Karisma Kapur went to court with their claim over the ₹30,000-crore family empire, the drama played out extensively in the Delhi high court on Wednesday. Actor Karisma Kapoor was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur between 2003 and 2026, and their divorce made headlines.(PTI File)

The children's grandmother — Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur — also ended up in court, as did Sunjay's last wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, three months after Sunjay's death in June. The children, Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 15, had listed them among respondents in their petition.

Listed before Justice Jyoti Singh, their plea challenges a claimed will of March 21, which purportedly gives his entire personal estate to Priya, his third wife after designer Nandita Mahtani and actor Karisma Kapur.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the two children of Karisma, while senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Shyel Trehan appeared for Priya.

In key statements through their lawyers, here's how it went in the court:

“Fabricated will”: The children's complaint claims that neither Sunjay nor Priya or any other person ever spoke about any will's existence. It says the conduct of Priya demonstrates, "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her. Priya, through her legal team, claimed that the suit was not maintainable as Samaira and Kiaan were given assets from the family trust just few days before they filed the suit. They were referring to the Rani Kapur Trust, which is the Kapur family trust that owns shares in the auto components major Sona Comstar.

Priya's lawyer further alleged “so much of crying”, saying that the petition by the children does not mention that the “acrimonious divorce proceedings ended up in the Supreme Court” between Karisma and Sunjay. Via her lawyer, Priya further argued referencing Karisma: “I am a widow. I was his last lawfully wedded wife. Where were you? Your husband left you many years ago." “I don’t know how much is enough,” Priya's lawyer said, “And after that your tone changes and you say you got nothing from the assets… Not as if people are left on streets." The counsel submitted though the will was not registered but that won't mean it's "invalid".

"Have sympathy": Priya further submitted: "Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child... You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years." Sunjay suffered a sudden heart attack while playing polo in the UK, and died at the age of 53.

“Something incredibly unholy”: During the hearing, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur also raised objections to the will presented by Priya Sachdev Kapur. “My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head? I am 80 years old," she told the court. "Today I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents… Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹ 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine.”

