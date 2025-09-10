Karisma Kapoor is representing her kids against Sunjay Kapur's wife in 30000 crore inheritance case; here's why

The high-stakes battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate is intensifying. The entrepreneur's children with his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, have moved court alleging that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has excluded them from their late father's will. Interestingly, while Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, she is representing her children. Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan.

Karisma Kapoor's children move court

Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in their late father's ₹30,000 crore estate. Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 14, have stated in their plea that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will.

According to ANI, the legal dispute involves several parties. The plaintiffs are the daughter and minor son of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur. They are represented in court through their mother, Karisma. The actor is standing in for Kiaan as he is a minor, and as per sources, is trying to shield both her children from the media blitz that may follow in the case.

What is the case?

The case has been filed against Priya Kapur, Sunjay's widow, and her minor son, both of whom reside at the family's farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur's mother, also living at the same residence. The fourth defendant is a woman who has identified herself as the executor of the contested will.

Sunjay Kapur died in June this year while playing polo in London. His death was ruled an accident that caused a heart attack. In their plea, Samaira and Kiaan argue that until their father's death, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent trips together, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

Their plea accuses Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will, saying that all of Sunjay's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, she later presented a will that was dated March 21, 2025. The complaint says this prompted suspicions of forgery and manipulation. Sunjay Kapur was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the leading auto parts manufacturers in the world.