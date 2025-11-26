'No moral standing': India slams Pak for remarks on Ram Temple flag-hoisting

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lashed out at Pakistan over its recent statement on the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting ceremony, saying Islamabad, with a long record of bigotry and repression of its minorities, has no moral standing to lecture others. File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(HT_PRINT)

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that “Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights records, rather than delivering hypocritical homilies.”

“We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others,” Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing.

“Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records,” he added.

The MEA remarks came after Pakistan protested the recent flag-hoisting at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the move was allegedly part of the growing pressure on religious minorities and an attempt to erase Muslim heritage.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag on the "shikhar" of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Dhwajarohan Utsav symbolised the completion of the temple's construction.

PM Modi said that being part of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the sacred abode of Ayodhya has been an extremely moving experience for him.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat. He said the flag will inspire us to keep our word, even if it costs us our life. “Pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye, jo kaha jaaye wohi kia jaaye.”