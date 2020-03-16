No need of prohibitory orders, awareness key to prevent coronavirus spread: Nitish Kumar

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:44 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that awareness was the key to combating the scourge of coronavirus and there should not be any panic on any count.

Talking to media persons at the Bihar Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, which has been curtailed as a precautionary measure, Kumar said there was no need to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), as had been done in a few districts.

“I have already directed the officials to lift it, as there is no need for that. All that is required is to create awareness, as precaution is the most important preventive measure,” he added.

In several districts of Bihar, including Sheohar, Banka, Gopalganj, Samastipur and Kishanganj, the concerned administration had earlier issued prohibitory orders to prevent spread of the dangerous virus, which spreads through contact with suspected persons having history of travel to affected countries in the recent past.

Section 144 of the CrPC of 1973 authorises the concerned authorities to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in the designated area.

The CM said there was a growing need to make people aware of the importance of personal hygiene and unnecessary gathering. “With the Assembly session also curtailed, it will also send a message across the state that the people should avoid unnecessary assembly or travel for their own good,” he added.

Bihar, which has around 57 suspects but no positive case reported from anywhere, closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi kendras, cinema halls and other public places to avoid gathering till March 31 as a precautionary measure. In the government offices also, there has been new order for alternate day work for employees of group C & D, while political parties have also postponed their programmes.

On distribution of masks in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by doctors, Kumar said that masks were not the answer. “There should not be any panic or fear. The government is on job and monitoring the situation closely,” he added.

“It is all about hygiene and awareness. Efforts are underway to spread the awareness. Media has been doing it on a big scale and the impact is also visible. Being at home and washing hands will help. The climate change is also a big factor. Nobody expected this kind of weather in March. Hopefully, things will improve with rise in temperature. We also have to assess crop damage for the second time now due to weather fluctuations,” he added.