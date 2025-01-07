‘No need to panic’: Health minister on HMPV

State health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday sought to dispel concerns surrounding the detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state, saying that the virus is not new and does not pose a significant threat. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao chairs a meeting regarding the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) after two cases of the virus were detected in Bengaluru, Monday (PTI)

Speaking to the media, Rao clarified reports suggesting that Karnataka had recorded the first HMPV cases in India. He stated, “Reports have come out that this is the first case of HMPV in India, which is not true because HMPV is an existing virus and a certain percentage of people get affected by it. It is not something new.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as part of its routine surveillance of respiratory illnesses, detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka. According to a statement issued by the ministry of health and family welfare on Monday, the cases were identified during surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens.

The first case was of a three-month-old female infant who was admitted to Bengaluru’s Baptist Hospital with a history of bronchopneumonia. She was later diagnosed with HMPV and was later discharged. The second case involved an eight-month-old male infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted with similar symptoms. He is currently recovering and is expected to be discharged soon, officials said.

“Based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country,” the statement added.

In a video message, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said: “The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry, we are closely monitoring the situation”.

Later, Gundu Rao assured that there is no reason to connect the Karnataka cases to reports of an HMPV outbreak in China. “They (the family) are local people and they are not coming from China or Malaysia or another country. So I do not think there is any connection to that. China’s outbreak is, they’re saying, (because of) a new variant of HMPV. We don’t have the full details, and the Union government is yet to provide the full details to us and maybe they’re also trying to get more information,” he said.

Talking about the virus’s nature, he said, “It has existed for a long time, causing flu-like symptoms of cold and cough. It is a self-limiting virus, so it goes away after some time. I don’t think we should be calling it the first case. I think it is the wrong way of reporting it.”

Gundu Rao urged the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary alarm. “There is no need to panic. We are having a meeting with our panel, and we will further discuss this with GoI, ICMR. These are regular symptoms. This is an existing virus. As of now, it is not a serious issue. Whether it is connected to China or not, we do not know.”

The minister added that the state is coordinating with the Centre to stay updated on the situation. “I have told our officers to have a word with ICMR and the government of India… to see if any other new information has come and any further steps we have to take,” he said.

On the need for specific testing measures, Gundu Rao said, “It has yet to be decided if this is a serious public health concern and if PCR tests are required. I don’t think we should simply start testing. We have to also first know what strain is in China. That information has to come first.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said: “It has been found in two children. I talked to Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is in charge of the health department... He took up a meeting with the department. Whatever decision it takes, the government will implement it. The government will take all precautionary measures and document this disease.”

Reassuring the public, Gundu Rao reiterated that there is no emergency at present. “What is happening in China is something they (the Centre) are monitoring. Nobody wants to create an unnecessary storm or create panic,” he said.

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

