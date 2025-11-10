‘No new Jinnah ever…’: Adityanath's scathing remark during ‘Ekta Yatra’

Invoking All-India Muslim League leaders Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those who oppose the national song “Vande Mataram” are insulting India's unity and integrity. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering during 'Ekta Yatra' as part of the nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Gorakhpur. (PTI)

"Even today, we would expect that everyone living in India would be loyal to the nation and work for its unity," Adityanath said while participating in ‘Ekta Yatra’ (Unity March) and collective singing of “Vande Mataram” in Gorakhpur.

He said, "It is now our duty to identify and oppose all elements that divide society, whether in the name of caste, region, or language. These divisions are part of a conspiracy to create new Jinnahs.”

Adityanath urged people to ensure that no new Jinnah ever arises in India again, and if anyone dares to challenge the nation’s integrity, “we must bury such divisive intent before it can take root”.

“Every citizen of India must stand united for this cause," the chief minister said.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the inception of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. He then became Pakistan's first governor-general until his death a year later in 1948.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar was the co-founder of the All-India Muslim League.