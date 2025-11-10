Top Bengaluru jail official transferred, 2 suspended over viral videos of inmates dancing, using phones

Following the viral videos showing inmates at Bengaluru central jail using mobile phones, dancing and enjoying preferential treatment, Prison Chief Superintendent has been transferred. Two other officials have been suspended, Karnataka's home minister Dr. G Parameshwara said on Monday, adding that an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) will head the Bengaluru Central Jail. Viral video showed ISIS operative and a serial rape-murder accused using mobile phone and watching TV in the jail premises

Prison authorities had on Saturday launched a probe after the purported videos surfaced. Later, Parameshwara had reacted to the reports of VIP treatment to inmates in Bengaluru central jail and said, “I won’t tolerate it.”

Controversy after viral videos

Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central jail hit headlines on Sunday after a video surfaced purportedly showing inmates using mobile phones, watching television, raising allegations of security lapses and preferential treatment.

The inmates in the video in question showed alleged ISIS recruiter Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna and a serial rapist and killer as well as several other jailed notorious criminals. In the minute-long video, Manna, a Bengaluru resident, was seen sipping tea and scrolling through a phone while speaking to the person recording the video. Manna, a computer application specialist, was booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his affiliation with the banned terror outfit ISIS as he raised funds and sent 'gullible' Muslim youth to join ISIS in Syria, according to a report by Indian Express.

Another video clip showed serial rape and murder accused Umesh Reddy using three phones inside the jail. The jail staff was reportedly aware of the phones and television being used inside the jail premises.

Another video went viral that showed inmates hosting lavish parties with alcohol and snacks, and dancing with one another. It showed disposable glasses filled with liquor, along with plates of cut fruits and fried peanuts, neatly set up for what appeared to be a party inside the jail. Four small liquor bottles placed in order could be seen in the video, while a few inmates danced to the sound of banging utensils.

BJP holds protests

Karnataka government's Opposition BJP on Monday held a protest outside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence in Bengaluru, over the alleged 'VVIP treatment" of Bengaluru jail inmates. BJP District Incharge, S Harish, criticised the Congress government for creating a safe haven for notorious criminals and terrorists inside Bengaluru prison.

He said that the party seeks the immediate resignation of Karnataka home minister and asked for Siddaramaiah to take moral responsibility for the incident.

"The prisons are not prisons anymore in this Congress government... They have become a safe haven...Terrorists across the country want a transfer to the Bangalore jail because it has become a safe haven... They want this jail only... "he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)