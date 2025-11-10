'Not RDX, but…': Police after major terror plot busted near Delhi

After the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and local authorities, foiled a major terror plot in Faridabad, officials have clarified that the seized explosive material was not RDX as initially reported. A view of the site where 350 kg of RDX and an AK-47 rifle were recovered during an investigation, in Faridabad, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.(PTI)

“It’s not RDX, as reported initially, but ammonium nitrate,” said Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta, adding that a media briefing will be held later to share more details.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that the joint operation had led to the seizure of nearly 350 kilograms of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, along with an AK-47 rifle and a large cache of ammunition from a rented house in Dhauj village in the district near Delhi.

Explosives, weapons, and IED material found

The search led to the recovery of 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing about 100kg, an AK-47 rifle, 84 live cartridges, timers, five litres of chemical solution, and 48 other items suspected to be used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the seized materials were enough to make several high-intensity IEDs capable of causing significant damage if deployed.

Arrest linked to J&K suspect

The explosives were recovered from the residence of Dr Mujahil Shakil, a student of Al Falah Medical College and a native of Jammu and Kashmir, who had rented the Faridabad house three months ago.

Police said Shakil was taken into custody by the J&K Police on October 30, following the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network. After sustained interrogation, Shakil was brought to Faridabad on Sunday morning to help identify and recover the hidden materials.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both Shakil and Rather were part of a larger terror module with possible cross-border links, suspected of planning large-scale attacks across northern India.

Police sources said further questioning is underway to trace the origins of the explosives and identify other individuals connected to the network.